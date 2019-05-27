wrestling / News
Road Dogg Reportedly Now Working Full-Time on NXT
May 27, 2019 | Posted by
– The Road Dogg is back with WWE full-time and is working on NXT, according to the latest report. PWInsider reports that Brian James, who stepped down as lead Smackdown writer last month, is at the WWE Performance Center. James appeared at the WWE Performance Center Combine special on the WWE Network today.
The site reports that James’ official title and role has yet to be confirmed. James took his break from WWE due to frustration with Vince McMahon’s regular changes to the Smackdown script after it was completed.
More Trending Stories
- Young Bucks Discuss Taking Shots At WWE At Double or Nothing, Call AEW A ‘Billion Dollar Company’
- Tony Khan Discusses AEW Taking A Shot At Triple H at Double or Nothing, PAC’s Status, Giving Wrestling Fans A Better Quality of Life, More
- More Details On Jon Moxley’s Contract Status With AEW & When He Will Make In-Ring Debut
- Dustin Rhodes On AEW’s Future: ‘Vince Better Watch His A**’