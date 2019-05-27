Road Dogg Reportedly Now Working Full-Time on NXT

– The Road Dogg is back with WWE full-time and is working on NXT, according to the latest report. PWInsider reports that Brian James, who stepped down as lead Smackdown writer last month, is at the WWE Performance Center. James appeared at the WWE Performance Center Combine special on the WWE Network today.

The site reports that James’ official title and role has yet to be confirmed. James took his break from WWE due to frustration with Vince McMahon’s regular changes to the Smackdown script after it was completed.