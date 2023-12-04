Road Dogg Never Liked Road Warrior Hawk’s Addiction Storyline In WWE

Road Dogg recently explained why he never liked (and still doesn’t like) the Road Warrior Hawk’s addiction storyline in WWE. The WWE SVP of Live Events spoke on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast about the Attitude Era storyline that played into Hawk’s real-life issues with drugs and alcohol, noting that it hit “close to home” for him.

“I mean, if I’m being honest, I didn’t like it then, [and] I don’t like it now,” James said of the storyline (per Wrestling Inc). “And probably because it hits close to home with me, you know what I mean? It’s me. It’s me and Hawk are partying on the road, working with each other. You know what I mean? It’s me, and it’s me during that time, and so it’s very close to home.”

He concluded, “And look, they were totally gonna do it from a recovery angle. Like you establish his behavior, and then you go through the process of detox and do all that, so they had the right intentions about doing it … But that’s where they were going with the Hawk story.”