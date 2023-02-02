Road Dogg Believes There Is Room For an All-Women’s Show In WWE

Road Dogg is of the belief that there is room for an all-women’s show in WWE. The WWE executive recently touched on the topic on the latest episode of his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, talking about how there’s enough talent on the roster now for it and it’s just a matter of who wants to buy the show.

“I think there’s totally room for an all-women show, you know what I mean?,” he said. “I think there has been for a while now. It just — who wants to buy that? And maybe that’s something in the future that we could talk about in TV sales. But I just think there’s an [opportunity]. Look, there’s definitely enough talent to have an all-women’s two-hour show on ‘blah [network], whatever, you know what I mean? I think you could totally do that.”

WWE previously hosted an all-women’s show, WWE Evolution, in 2019.

