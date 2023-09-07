Road Dogg On Tony Khan Saying He Was Afraid For His Safety At All In, Firing CM Punk

Road Dogg weighed in on Tony Khan’s decision to fire CM Punk from AEW as well as Khan saying he feared for his safety during the All In altercation. Khan has received criticism by some for his AEW Collision speech where he announced Punk’s firing and said:

“Never in all that time have I ever felt, until last Sunday, that my security, my safety, my life was in danger at a wrestling show. I don’t think anybody should feel that way at work. I don’t think the people I work with should feel that way and I had to make a very difficult choice today.”

Road Dogg talked about the matter on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Khan firing Punk: “I don’t know what I would have done. But I don’t have to know because I’m not a billionaire company owner, you know what I mean? So it really doesn’t matter what I would have done … Man, it is two different worlds. And for somebody who, over the past three years, has really had their eyes open to different perspectives and different things going on not only in the United States but globally, and just looking at things through different lenses and trying to seek other perspectives.”

On Khan saying he was afraid for his safety: “They attacked the dude for saying he was scared, you know what I mean? Like, everybody’s attacking the dude, and it’s like, you see him, you know who he is, you know what he is. He’s not one of the performers. He’s not on his father’s soccer teams or football teams. You know what I mean? He’s a kid that grew up loving wrestling and very protected. Then he saw two dudes almost go at it and try to pull each other’s eyes out or whatever. So my point is, you gotta understand his perspective and not say, ‘Oh my god, what is he talking about?’ People get scared in situations like that.”