– During a recent edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed the WWE Hall of Fame selection process and wanting to see Chyna get a solo induction. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on the WWE Hall of Fame selection process: “I’ll tell you it’s changed over the years, drastically. So I, to be quite honest, I don’t know what the process is or who’s in that process. What I can speak to though is … who is on my wishlist … like, Chyna. I think Chyna could, if you want to do a Warrior Award and a individual something like that because she was a trailblazer.”

On how Chyna was “worldwide”: “Before there was a Ronda Rousey, there was a “Ninth Wonder of the World, and whether it was a legit tough girl or whatever, that was real … she was worldwide.”

Chyna, aka Joanie Laurer, was previously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, posthumously, as part of D-Generation X in 2019. Laurer tragically passed away in 2016.