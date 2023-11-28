Road Dogg on Why He Wasn’t the Guy to be World Champion

– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed why he wouldn’t have wanted a run as World Champion. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on why he didn’t want a world title run:On what he got to do with his career: “So, I got to do everything, man, it’s been a dream, it’s been a dream, that I’m still dreaming. Off of that two years, I got a podcast. Off of that two years, I got a job in the industry, off of that two years. The relationships built during them, so I don’t know man, I’ve had a great career.”