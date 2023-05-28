Road Dogg Welcomes Competition From AEW, Says “It’s A Good Time To Be In The Business”

Road Dogg spoke recently on his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast and shared his opinions on AEW’s successful sales ahead of their All In show at Wembley Stadium (per Wrestling Inc). As Sr. VP of Live Events for WWE, Dogg expressed the value of competition between promotions in the wrestling industry and offered what advice he would give to AEW in the event they asked. You can find a few highlights and listen to the full episode below.

On AEW’s accomplishments to date: “Advice goes both ways. They’ve done awesome at Wembley — that’s an incredible amount of tickets sold. To me, it’s about business. That’s where I’m at, as I’m not in the trenches fighting for a spot anymore. Instead, I’m on the other side of the fence, thinking about the business aspect. From that standpoint, what a huge success it is, and kudos to them for doing it. I think the timing is right. It feels like something is rumbling, and dare I say ’97 [start of the Monday Night Wars], but it feels like the business is either taking off — which it has already — and that [All In] is proof of it.”

On what advice he’d offer to AEW: “The advice I would give is, ‘What can’t I do?’ Because I’ll try everything but that. I’d like to do everything I can do — and I’m talking about changing the top of where the videos go or the national anthem goes. It’s about making it the best possible experience for the fan who has spent their hard-earned money.”

On the benefits of a competitive field: “I think it’s awesome to have competition. I think them doing great makes us do great, too. I think it’s a good time to be in the business.”

On what WWE has that AEW might lack: “I think we have a great leadership team in place, the right people are in the right spots to make things happen. I don’t know if I can say the same for the other [AEW], and yet I have no idea how they are run. I want to be very clear about that. I’ve only heard from individuals. I have no idea since I haven’t experienced it.”