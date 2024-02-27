wrestling / News
Rob Fee Promoted to Director of Character Development of WWE
– WWE’s Rob Fee announced on social media earlier today that he’s been promoted to a new role as Director of Character Development of WWE. He was previously working in the role of Director of Longterm Creative for the company.
Fee wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Some exciting news! Last year I moved to Florida to be able to work w/ talent directly on every aspect of their characters. Today my title is officially WWE Director of Character Development! So honored to work w/ our INCREDIBLE team & the best roster of talent imaginable.”
Some exciting news!
Last year I moved to Florida to be able to work w/ talent directly on every aspect of their characters.
Today my title is officially WWE Director of Character Development!
So honored to work w/ our INCREDIBLE team & the best roster of talent imaginable.
— rob fee (@robfee) February 27, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Says Rocky Johnson Was a ‘Cartoon’ Wrestler, Recalls Teaming With Him
- WWE Reportedly Hires Indie Wrestler For Smackdown Writer’s Assistant Role
- Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Dakota Kai Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Ted DiBiase Explains What He Doesn’t Like About Today’s Wrestling