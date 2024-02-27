wrestling / News

Rob Fee Promoted to Director of Character Development of WWE

February 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Image Credit: WWE

– WWE’s Rob Fee announced on social media earlier today that he’s been promoted to a new role as Director of Character Development of WWE. He was previously working in the role of Director of Longterm Creative for the company.

Fee wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Some exciting news! Last year I moved to Florida to be able to work w/ talent directly on every aspect of their characters. Today my title is officially WWE Director of Character Development! So honored to work w/ our INCREDIBLE team & the best roster of talent imaginable.”

