– Speaking to Netflix Tudum, WWE’s Director of Character Development Rob Fee discussed Night 1 of WWE Raw on Netflix from last Monday. Below are some highlights:

Rob Fee on the huge moments from Raw: “There were huge moments. John Cena announcing he’s going to be in the Royal Rumble. Logan Paul saying he’s a full-time WWE Superstar now. Roman Reigns is getting all the power back — where does that leave him? So many big things are happening now and on the way. It really feels like it’s going to be appointment TV for the world, which is unbelievable.”

On WWE moving to Netflix: “I think it’s a complete game-changer. Over the next several weeks, months, and years, you’re going to see stories from the beginning — how they start building, how these relationships play out, how superstars interact, and you’ll get invested in these stories. The nuance is captivating [and] there’s so much attention to detail. If you enjoyed tonight, you’re in for a treat, because it’s only going to get more addicting from here.”

Fee on Bronson Reed’s injury causing changes to WWE’s storylines: “In the NFL, if your quarterback gets hurt, the backup up comes in and the team keeps playing. In WWE, Bronson Reed was on this hot streak, then he jumps off the top of the cage and shatters his leg. Now he’s out and that story is replaced with a different story. Sometimes things happen,and it forces you to move to a new idea.”