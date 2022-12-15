wrestling / News
Rob Fee Teases Can’t-Miss Episode of WWE SmackDown This Week
December 15, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee had a big tease for SmackDown this week on Twitter. He wrote earlier today, “I wouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”
Next week’s show will feature an appearance by Roman Reigns, Gunther vs. Ricochet for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and more. Here’s the current lineup for tomorrow’s live FOX broadcast:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Ricochet
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox
* Hit Row vs. Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders
* Roman Reigns returns
I wouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.
— colonel rob fee (@robfee) December 15, 2022
