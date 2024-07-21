Rob Van Dam Details What It’s Like Wrestling John Cena

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, RVD (Rob Van Dam) talked about John Cena’s upcoming in-ring retirement from WWE in 2025, their history, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On wanting a rematch with John Cena: “I hope they bring me in for a rematch with Cena. That’d be super cool. I don’t know if they know, but I know. I could still do that same match.”

On working with Cena: “I mean, John is super strong. If you don’t know, just look at any photos of him in a gym. He puts thousands of pounds on the bar when he’s, you know, working out. And he’s been the top guy for a long time. When I worked with him, he was in that position, and it was obvious why he was in that position, you know, he was like, really, really, really good at feeling the crowd, you know, interacting with the crowd, like he would, he would know, boom, hit me back, boom, yay, boo, yay. I’m not saying he pulled that out of his ass, but he might have, you know, and that’s what it was, like, working with him as he would be able to make decisions on the spot. And know a little bit more, a little bit more, you know, let’s keep it going or whatever. So, he was able to pull the strings with the crowd. And he knew going out there that he was gonna be up against a crowd that hated him. And really vocal, physical, most opinionated crowd ever. But he was ready for it. And he handled it great. And I enjoyed working with him, and also he was very, very snug. Oh man, the first time we really got to that first time, he put that crossface on me. I almost had it. I don’t remember if it was a run in I guess it was a match. I don’t know. It wasn’t that match, though. It was before that, I think leading up to it like maybe before we did the ECW thing I can’t remember but anyway they used to do you know like he does drop toehold or whatever. He’s got your legs locked with his and then he would put the things….Yeah, that way. Oh my god do I think I thought he was trying to kill me the first time I mean, it was like I was reaching for the bottom rope. Like, ‘oh, my God, you know my neck gonna snap or I’m gonna grab this,’ and I talked to Sabu, and I think he said the same thing.”

