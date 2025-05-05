Rob Van Dam Details Injury Sustained At MLW Battle Riot

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about the injury he suffered at MLW Battle Riot VII on April 5 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the injury that happened at MLW Battle Riot VII on April 5: “A lot of people don’t know that I got hurt because it was the very last move in the night. But I went up to the top rope and Matt Riddle pushed me off. And the way I I landed on my feet, normally I kind of like, hug the guardrail and my weight goes into it. This one I must have misjudged it a little bit, and I just landed on my feet. Both heels blew.

“I thought that my ankles were sprained, I crawled out of there. I haven’t been able to walk since. And so I got the x-rays, both heels broke. So it’s not something that I’m not used to, I kind of routinely kind of go through this thing. But man, it definitely made me cancel a lot of plans that I had for the next few months, and WrestleCon and WrestleMania week, I made it through all the obligations.”

On not attending any other non-committed shows during WrestleMania week: “I cut out all the fun. I didn’t go to the Hall of Fame. Katie and I love going to the Hall of Fame every year, but didn’t do that. Didn’t go to Mania or Raw. We didn’t go to any fun parties, but I was committed and obligated to do several things over the long weekend. And I hit them all, including WWE.

“And I was concerned, I didn’t want it to be a big deal, you know? ‘Oh, my God, what happened?’ You know, and it [becomes] big news all over the sheets like it’s going to be now that I exposed it. And man, all the fans were so cool. Like 95% of them I think, didn’t even notice that I’m in a wheelchair. And the ones that did, they were just so cool. They’re just like, ‘Hey, man, heal up. All right, man, I can’t wait till you get better.’ Boom.”

