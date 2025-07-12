Rob Van Dam Names His Favorite ECW Match

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam was asked to name his favorite match from his time in ECW, Rob Van Dam chose his series with Jerry Lynn over his legendary bouts with Sabu. You can check out some highlights below:

On his favorite match: “Well, I’m going to have to say Jerry Lynn. But it’s not easy because I liked a lot of my matches, and a lot of my matches with Sabu, I would put up there with it. But the matches with Jerry Lynn pushed both of us, made us better ourselves in a different way than my matches with Sabu.”

On his matches with Lynn: “With Jerry, I felt like we were both getting better each time we’d wrestle each other, just because we would remember what the other person was going to do. You know, like, ‘Last time I tried this leg sweep, I know he jumped over it. So this time I’m going to go to throw that leg sweep and when he jumps, I’m going to throw a f**king high kick instead.’ And it was just like the whole time, I just felt like we both were bettering ourselves to meet the level of the rising f**king competition.”

