Rob Van Dam Weighs In On Who Has The Best Frog Splashes

Rob Van Dam is the master of the Five-Star Frog Splash, and he recently shared his thoughts on other wrestlers’ versions of the move. RVD spoke about his finishing maneuver as performed by other talent in his conversation with Chris Van Vliet on Insight and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On who has the best frog splashes: “I think Montez Ford, definitely, and, of course, Eddie. You know me and Eddie’s, that’s the lifelong contendership everyone’s going to compare our Frog Splashes.”

On Logan Paul’s frog splash: “I don’t think I’ve seen it. It’s probably pretty good. I’m sure it’s a move that out of all my moves it’s the least original. That one, I mean, I watched Tonga Kid do it, Jimmy Snuka, but I did kind of make it my own by turning in the air and being able to go all the way across the ring, I started going for the furthest corner every time for a while, that was my thing. Sometimes that’s cool if a guy’s closer to one corner, or go and grab the corner, look at the crowd and be like, Nah, go over to the other ones, like that. Sometimes that’s fun. Then sometimes I regret it.”

On how he sold the move: “Yeah, well that’s inconsistent as far as that goes. I mean, you can tell sometimes my face hits or whatever, but sometimes I could be winded or could be fine, or it could be a pretty solid hit. When I would do Frog Splash to Big Show and same thing to Mark Henry, there was no way that I was going to be able to reach the ground with my extremities. Not my knees, not my hands, elbows, nothing. It would just be like boom, because they’re three feet tall when they’re on their back. So I would go [groans] it would just knock all the wind out of me, and I knew that that was going to happen, but it was part of it, and hopefully it was worth it. Hopefully it was the last move of the night.”