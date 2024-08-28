Rob Van Dam Praises Orange Cassidy For Standing Out With His Gimmick

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about AEW star Orange Cassidy, his gimmick and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Orange Cassidy character not caring: “Everybody is just, ‘I’m the best, I’m the best, I’m the best,’ except maybe Orange Cassidy. That’s what makes him different. And when he goes, ‘I don’t care.’ I mean, I feel like he took a piece of me and took it, and then really went with it. And I like that part of them that’s different.”

On the Cassidy gimmick: “I like the idea from what I’ve seen, you know, which is all I can talk from. I have seen what I think is a bit much. I don’t think that if he puts his hands in his pockets, he’s going to be able to have a three-minute match with me where I can’t get my hands on him, and he’s rolling, jumping all over, and I duck in and kick in. Basically, that’s like saying, ‘Hey, you know what? Let me tie my hands behind my back. I’ll kick your ass.’ So if I’m having a match with that guy, I think I might just kick him in his stomach right off the f**king bat, just for the principle of it, you know what I mean? He can do some some cool stuff, though.”

On Cassidy standing out: “I like the character. I like that he doesn’t have to be all raged up and be just like losing sleep over how he’s going to get his hands on this person. I like that. Like I said, I feel like he took a part of me and went with it and made that like his whole character. Because I have a lot of that. I mean, like, ‘Why do I have to be just like all these other guys? Why can’t I be the guy that says, ‘You know what? I like my odds.” That’s the real me. ‘You know what, I feel pretty comfortable in this situation. If I was a betting man, and I’m not, I think I put my money on me actually. Well, you know, I don’t know really what’s going to happen. Let’s see. But I feel pretty confident.’ ‘You can’t draw money with that. I’m gonna rip your head off!’ Being the non-conformist I am, maybe that’s why I think differently. But I’ve always thought there’s gotta be room for something else.”

