Rob Van Dam Recalls Injuring Triple H During Elimination Chamber Match

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about his Elimination Chamber frog splash onto Triple H that injured Triple H in 2002 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his Elimination Chamber frog splash onto Triple H: “At the time, it didn’t seem like like a huge risk? But that might have been because more of the risk was my targets — risking his safety over mine in retrospect. Because for me, I’m up there high but that part isn’t super scary or even super risky. I know gravity will take me down, it was just a matter of how far out do I push. I don’t know how to judge that. There’s no spring; It’s a solid and also, I don’t know from being up this high if I’m going to go out further just from having my arch extended. And so in retrospect, it was a risk that I — it was risky enough to f**k it up.”

On the idea: “It wasn’t my idea, but I’m definitely not trying to deflect any blame. I thought I could do it. And when I was up there I went to stand .And I was like, ‘Well, I can’t stand all the way, I have something over my head. And even though I don’t even have to stand all the way up to do the frog splash in the corner; a lot of times I just do it from a squat and I don’t stand all. But being bent down and having that over my head, I felt like I can’t even stand up without hitting it and it f**king up my move, my momentum, my direction, everything.

“So I wanted to go out, but I don’t want to go out too far. So yeah, I misjudged it and when I came down, my shin hit him across his neck. And I don’t think I even knew — you know, I knew it probably wasn’t the cleanest frog splash. But outside of that, I didn’t understand right away. And I don’t remember at what point did I know that I had heard him.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 1 Of A Kind an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.