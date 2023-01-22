Rob Van Dam Reveals What The Sheik Thought About Vince McMahon

In an interview with Steve Fall for 10 Count (via Wrestling Inc), Rob Van Dam spoke about how his trainer, The Sheik, felt about Vince McMahon and what he called McMahon when they spoke.

He said: “He would tell stories while we were eating dinner after training in the ring. He would talk about he trained Greg Valentine and Abdullah the Butcher, and he even had Vince. He said that Vince was a snotty-nosed brat when he had him stay at his house for a while.”

It was noted that when Sheik said he trained wrestlers, he usually did so even if wasn’t as hands on as other trainers working with them. He added: “If someone looks up and says. ‘No Iron Sheik was trained by this guy!’ Doesn’t matter. He had his hands on everything.“