Rob Van Dam Says His Comments Were Taken Out Of Context For Ric Flair Dark Side Of The Ring Episode

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about being interviewed for on the Plane Ride From Hell episode of Dark Side of the Ring that aired in 2021 on Vice TV. It included him talking about the plane ride from 2002, where flight attendant Heidi Doyle accused Ric Flair of sexual assault. She alleged that he forced her to touch his penis. RVD commented on it by stating Flair forced Doyle to touch it. You can check out some highlights below:

On his comments being taken out of context: “I had no idea that they were going to edit it to make it appear as if I said that I saw Ric trying to make a girl touch his dick. Like if you watch it, so that’s the way it comes across. I didn’t see that. I didn’t say that I saw that, and I was coaxed or coached into those words. Which, I didn’t realize why at the time. I didn’t have a problem with it, because it also described what I did see, which wasn’t nearly that bad.

“I was just saying, you know, ‘He was all like, up on her, like crowding her space.’ And he’s like, ‘Like trying to make her touch him?’ And he’s like, ‘Well like, you know, she couldn’t get around him without having to touch him.’ And, ‘Was he trying to make her touch him?’ ‘Well I mean, you know, like she would have had to touch, like with his whole–‘ ‘Can you say that?’ ‘Say what?’ ‘Can you say, I saw him trying to make her touch–‘ Yeah, like he was trying to make her touch him.’ Boom.”

On never telling anyone: “First time ever told, I’ve never told that to anybody. Because you know why? Because I’m still responsible for what came out of my mouth. So I don’t want to blame them for me being a f**king puppet, being stupid enough to say their words. But it did also fit my words. I was like, ‘Yeah, he was trying to make her touch him. She’s like backed up against the wall, and he’s like, you know, crowding her.’ But I couldn’t tell if she was enjoying it or playing or what. And I definitely didn’t see his dick in the equation. I had no idea they were going to put that in there like they did.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 1 Of A Kind an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.