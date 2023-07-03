Rob Van Dam Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His and Sabu’s 2006 Drug Arrest

Rob Van Dam and Sabu saw their WWE careers hit the rocks after a 2006 arrest on drug possession charges, and RVD recently recalled McMahon’s reaction to the news. The two were pulled over for speeding in July of that year, and during the stop

marijuana, Vicodin and Testolactone was found in the car. The incident led to a suspension for RVD and his losing the WWE Championship. He talked about the whole thing on the latest episode of 1 Of a Kind, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On seeing McMahon after the arrest: “Vince was one of the first people that I remember walking by when we got to the building and of course, I was wondering how Vince was going to feel about this. He was walking towards us, me and Sabu, and I was kind of like, ‘Hey Vince,’ and he just walked right by, his energy was like, ‘Not now, not a good time.’ He walked by and I was like, ‘He needs some time.'”

On McMahon telling him he was suspended: “Because I had the championship, that’s what made the difference and everyone already knew when we got to the building. We found that out very soon. He did and then later on when he came up to me and talked to his advisors and made a plan or whatever he was like, ‘Rob, you’re going to be suspended for 30 days. Now I want you to take those 30 days and get some rest,’ he couldn’t have been cooler.”