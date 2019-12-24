wrestling / News
Various News: Rob Van Dam vs. Eddie Edwards Added To Bash at the Brewery 2, Impact Hires New Referee, Top 10 Moments From WWE RAW
– Impact Wrestling has announced that a match between Rob Van Dam and Eddie Edwards will headline Bash at the Brewery 2 on January 10 in San Antonio, Texas. Here’s the updated card:
* Rob Van Dam vs. Eddie Edwards
*Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. The Rascalz’ Daz & Trey.
*Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace
*X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz’ Wentz.
*River City Wrestling Champion Kongo Kong vs. Fallah Bahh.
*RCW Women’s Champion Christi Jaynes vs. Kiera Hogan.
– Impact Wrestling has hired referee Brandom Tolle, who wrote about it on Twitter:
Today, I met 1 of my life goals as I signed a contract with @IMPACTWRESTLING! As a kid growing up, I knew this is something I wanted to do. As an adult I knew this was something I would work harder than anyone to achieve. The work is just beginning! See everyone Jan 10 in Texas! pic.twitter.com/Z641D82CIV
— Brandon Tolle (@RefBrandonTolle) December 24, 2019
– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from RAW:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On If AEW Should Panic Over Last Week’s Ratings Loss to NXT, Explains If the Key Demo Rating Is More Important Than Total Viewership
- 411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Dinner of Domination (Mark Henry, D’Lo Brown, and The Godfather)
- NWA’s David Marquez Says Eddie Murphy’s Racial Line on SNL Represents ‘Double Standard’ Compared to Jim Cornette Line
- Goldberg Responds to Criticism Over Him Injuring Bret Hart At Starrcade 1999, Says If He Really Wanted To Hurt Hart, Hart Would’ve Never Gotten Up