wrestling / News

Various News: Rob Van Dam vs. Eddie Edwards Added To Bash at the Brewery 2, Impact Hires New Referee, Top 10 Moments From WWE RAW

December 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rob Van Dam, Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced that a match between Rob Van Dam and Eddie Edwards will headline Bash at the Brewery 2 on January 10 in San Antonio, Texas. Here’s the updated card:

* Rob Van Dam vs. Eddie Edwards

*Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. The Rascalz’ Daz & Trey.

*Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace

*X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz’ Wentz.

*River City Wrestling Champion Kongo Kong vs. Fallah Bahh.

*RCW Women’s Champion Christi Jaynes vs. Kiera Hogan.

– Impact Wrestling has hired referee Brandom Tolle, who wrote about it on Twitter:

– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from RAW:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Bash at The Brewery 2019, Impact Wrestling, RAW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading