Various News: Rob Van Dam vs. Eddie Edwards Added To Bash at the Brewery 2, Impact Hires New Referee, Top 10 Moments From WWE RAW

– Impact Wrestling has announced that a match between Rob Van Dam and Eddie Edwards will headline Bash at the Brewery 2 on January 10 in San Antonio, Texas. Here’s the updated card:

* Rob Van Dam vs. Eddie Edwards

*Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. The Rascalz’ Daz & Trey.

*Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace

*X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz’ Wentz.

*River City Wrestling Champion Kongo Kong vs. Fallah Bahh.

*RCW Women’s Champion Christi Jaynes vs. Kiera Hogan.

– Impact Wrestling has hired referee Brandom Tolle, who wrote about it on Twitter:

Today, I met 1 of my life goals as I signed a contract with @IMPACTWRESTLING! As a kid growing up, I knew this is something I wanted to do. As an adult I knew this was something I would work harder than anyone to achieve. The work is just beginning! See everyone Jan 10 in Texas! pic.twitter.com/Z641D82CIV — Brandon Tolle (@RefBrandonTolle) December 24, 2019

– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from RAW: