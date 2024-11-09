On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about the WWE ID program, a program that will provide a pathway for independent wrestlers to join the company. WWE has parted with schools, including Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, and Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. You can check out some highlights below:

Rob Van Dam on the WWE ID program: “If WWE continues to do this and partners with, and therefore legitimizes, certain organizations it could be like the old territory days, you know? Where companies all over the country could be under the umbrella of WWE, and that would leave the others to then be outlaws. That’s what I used to call the ones that were, not part of the big machine, and it could be just like a — that’d be interesting, just to see the history go back to where it came from. Which happens a lot, you know, and full circle. So I can see it. It looks pretty cool. WWE is on the grow, and you got to have places to put that growing energy. And man, they’re just a machine, for — they’re always finding new ways to grow and to put their growth into.”

On the new energy in WWE: “Yeah, it seemed like it for the most part. yes. You know, it’s really — like those conversations. It’s really about the substance of wrestling, and thankfully yes that’s what NXT, and hopefully all the products of WWE will will contain in their foundation. Because without it, man. It just it gets to be — well, everything but wrestling.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 1 Of A Kind an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.