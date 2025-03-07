Robert Stone Looks Back At Appearance In 2003 Royal Rumble Commercial

Robert Stone had a small role in WWE’s commercial for the 2003 Royal Rumble, as he recently recalled. The ad, which was themed over a Revolutionary War motif, had two armies battling inside of a ring on a battlefield. Stone revealed in his interview with Fightful that he portrayed one of the soldiers.

“I did, yeah,” Stone said. “That was actually the first ever WWE appearance that I made, my first time as an extra was filmed somewhere in New York and Kurt Angle was in the commercial. He was like the leader of the commercial. Maybe, again, 2002 / 2003 was maybe when that was. I was in a few of those throughout the years. If Mark Henry, Matt Morgan, Kofi Kingston, I was in a few also enhancement talent matches throughout my [time].”

Stone is one-half of the commentary team for WWE Evolve, which premiered on Wednesday.