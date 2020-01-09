wrestling / News
Robert Stone, Chelsea Green Make NXT TV Debuts (Pic)
– Robert Stone and Chelsea Green have made their official NXT television debuts. On tonight’s episode, Green made her appearance on NXT, taking out Mia Yim following Yim’s win over Kayden Carter. Stone them came out and announced that he has signed Green as a “free agent” for The Brand. You can see a pic of the two below.
The Brand is a gimmick that Stone, the former Robbie E, has been using at live events. He had been serving as a manager to Riddick Moss and Dorian Mak. Green had appeared on a recent episode of Raw in a loss to Charlotte Flair. Zack Ryder, Green’s real-life boyfriend, reacted to the debut on Twitter:
It’s about time. @ImChelseaGreen #WWENXT
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) January 9, 2020
👀👀👀👀#WWENXT @ImChelseaGreen @RobertStoneWWE pic.twitter.com/tPbH0raITl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Bringing Back Iron Sheik For Sgt. Slaughter’s Heel Turn, Why His Name Changed
- Ember Moon On How She Ruptured Her Achilles Tendon, Not Realizing It at First, Status of the Injury
- The New Day Recall Their Booty-Os Entrance From WrestleMania 32 & Original Entrance Plan, Being Angry With How the Match Went Down
- Backstage Rumor on Reasoning for Booking Brock Lesnar as No. 1 in Royal Rumble Match