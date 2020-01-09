Robert Stone, Chelsea Green Make NXT TV Debuts (Pic)

– Robert Stone and Chelsea Green have made their official NXT television debuts. On tonight’s episode, Green made her appearance on NXT, taking out Mia Yim following Yim’s win over Kayden Carter. Stone them came out and announced that he has signed Green as a “free agent” for The Brand. You can see a pic of the two below.

The Brand is a gimmick that Stone, the former Robbie E, has been using at live events. He had been serving as a manager to Riddick Moss and Dorian Mak. Green had appeared on a recent episode of Raw in a loss to Charlotte Flair. Zack Ryder, Green’s real-life boyfriend, reacted to the debut on Twitter: