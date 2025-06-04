– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Robert Stone discussed his upcoming bout against Santino Marella at TNA Against All Odds, with the winner becoming the new Director of Authority for TNA Wrestling. Stone noted that he loves being an on-air talent, but he prefers being a personality on air at this point over stepping into the ring. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Robert Stone on his current wrestling preference: “I think my favorite is just being an on-air — just an on-air personality and character. I love everything whether it’s hosting or commentary, even wrestling but I think just… I think now I like to be at ringside and manage someone who’s doing the physical stuff in the ring and I’ll have my one to two WrestleMania moments a year like this where I can tan up and get ready for a match.”

ON preferring not to be in the ring regularly at this point: “But at my age and the longevity that I’ve been doing it, I prefer to not regularly be in the ring. I don’t wanna put my body through that all the time, you know what I mean?”

That match goes down later this week at Against All Odds. TNA Against All Odds is scheduled for Friday, June 6 at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.