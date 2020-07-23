WWE News: Robert Stone Tries to Recruit Edge, Bumpy Awards Set For Next Week, Stock Slightly Up

– Robert Stone is taking his shot at getting Edge as part of his brand. The NXT roster manager posted to Twitter trying to entice the WWE Hall of Famer to work with him:

Hey @EdgeRatedR !!! We LOVE your twitter account. Would you like to collab??? DM here and one of my #RobertStoneBrand team members will get back to you and organize something special for you! — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 22, 2020

– WWE will reveal the winners of the The Bumpy Awards will take place next Wednesday. The awards will see The Bump honor the best in WWE throughout the past year:

– WWE’s stock closed at $45.93 on Wednesday, up $.09 (0.2%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.06% on the day.