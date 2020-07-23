wrestling / News

WWE News: Robert Stone Tries to Recruit Edge, Bumpy Awards Set For Next Week, Stock Slightly Up

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Robert Stone is taking his shot at getting Edge as part of his brand. The NXT roster manager posted to Twitter trying to entice the WWE Hall of Famer to work with him:

– WWE will reveal the winners of the The Bumpy Awards will take place next Wednesday. The awards will see The Bump honor the best in WWE throughout the past year:

– WWE’s stock closed at $45.93 on Wednesday, up $.09 (0.2%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.06% on the day.

