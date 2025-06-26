Various News: The Rock’s Rundown Getting 4K Blu-Ray, Princess Bride Headed To Broadway

– The Rock’s 2003 starring vehicle The Rundown is making its way to 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray. Kino Lorber have announced that the 2003 action-comedy will be released on 4K Blu-ray on August 26th. The special features and technical specs (per Blu-Ray.com) are as follows:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

* Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

* NEW Audio Commentary by Action Film critic Mike Leeder and Filmmaker Matt Routledge

* Audio Commentary by Director Peter Berg and Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

* Audio Commentary by Producers Kevin Misher and Marc Abraham

* 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0

* Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

* Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

* New Audio Commentary by Action Film critic Mike Leeder and Filmmaker Matt Routledge

* Audio Commentary by Director Peter Berg and Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

* Audio Commentary by Producers Kevin Misher and Marc Abraham

* Rumble in the Jungle: Featurette (10:32)

* The Amazon, Hawaii Style: Featurette (5:27)

* Appetite for Destruction: Featurette (8:20)

* The Rundown Uncensored – A Rock-umentary: Featurette (6:08)

* Running Down the Town: Featurette (4:09)

* Walken’s World: Featurette (5:33)

* Deleted Scenes (13:50)

* Theatrical Trailer (2:35) Newly Mastered in 2K

* 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0

* Optional English Subtitles

– Deadline reports that a Broadway musical adaptation of The Princess Bride, which originally co-starred Andre the Giant, making progress. Songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, director Alex Timbers and producer Jeffrey Seller have joined the musical, which is in development and has been since 2019. Broadway World has an audition posted for the character of Fezzik, which the late WWE Hall of Famer played.