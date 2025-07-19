Rockin’ Robin Set To Release Autobiography, Stone Cold Wrote the Foreword

PWInsider reports that Rockin’ Robin, the former WWF Women’s Champion, is set to release her own book next month. The book is called Worthless: The Robin Smith Story. Stone Cold Steve Austin wrote the foreword, as did Susan ‘Tex’ Green.

The daughter of Grizzly Smith and the sister of Sam Houston and Jake Roberts, Rockin’ Robin debuted in 1986. From 1987 through 1990, she worked for the WWF, including a run as Women’s Champion while feuding with the late Sherri Martel, capturing the belt on a USA Network special airing from Paris, France. WWF retired the belt when Smith left the company. To date, she has never returned to WWE in any capacity. Following her WWF run, she worked for the LPWA and Herb Abrams’ version of the UWF, holding gold in the latter. Smith retired in 1992 from the ring.