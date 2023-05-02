Rocky Romero Answers Critics Of NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Title

In a recent appearance with Comedy Store Wrestling, Rocky Romero addressed those who have objected to the inclusion of a second NJPW women’s division championship (via Wrestling Inc). NJPW Resurgence will see the promotion award the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion title to the winner of a one-night tournament bracket featuring Mercedes Moné, Willow Nightingale, Stephanie Vaquer, and Momo Kohgo. Romero cited the past demands for better female representation as a motive force behind the installment of this title and expressed his disbelief at the online objections that have arisen. You can find a highlight from the podcast and listen to the full episode below.

On the nonsensical aspect of the controversy: “It just seems like everybody was complaining two years ago that there wasn’t a championship, there wasn’t a division.’Where’s the women? Where’s the representation?’ And now we’ve got two women’s championships, one that’s obviously being defended in Japan… I feel like we’re trying to give women that representation and give them a great place to show professional wrestling in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so I don’t really understand where all the controversy is coming from.”