Rocky Romero Demands Thanks For NJPW & CMLL Partnership

Rocky Romero wants people to thank him for helping make CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania happen. FantasticaMania takes place tonight, and at a press conference ahead of the show Romero talked about making the event happen, stating that he is the “Forbidden Door” in this instance.

“The whole reason of FantasticaMania is because of me,” Romero said (per Fightful). “Everybody should be thanking Rocky Romero. Taiji Ishimori should be thanking Rocky Romero. Hiromu Takahashi, Zack Sabre Jr., all the fans that are gonna be watching tonight in the arena should be thanking Rocky Romero because I am the Forbidden Door.”

He continued, “Who opened this door and let all these wrestlers come through? Me. I haven’t been thanked once. Nobody called me and said, ‘Thank you.’ Mistico never called me or sent me a message to say thank you for tonight. Tonight’s another sell-out for one reason, and that’s Rocky Romero.”

Romero will team with Hiromu Takahashi to face Mascara Dorada & Templario at the show.