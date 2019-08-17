Roddy Piper’s Daughter Teal Piper Signs With WOW, Debuts in September

– Teal Piper, the daughter of late pro wrestling legend Roddy Piper, is now forging her own wrestling career. WOW – Women of Wrestling owner Jeanie Buss officially announced today that Teal Piper has signed a contract with WOW. Piper will make her in-ring debut for the promotion for the upcoming September 18 and 19 events in Los Angeles, California at the Belasco Theater.

Teal Piper is looking to make her mark with her career by delivering promos evocative of her father’s iconic persona and create a new generation of Piper fans.

Speaking on the announcement in a press release, Piper stated, “Wrestling has always been a part of me, and while no one can ever replace my dad, I hope to make sure no one ever forgets him.” She added, “Wrestling has always been a part of me, and while no one can ever replace my dad, I hope to make sure no one ever forgets him.

Jeanie Buss stated: “WOW is proud to welcome Teal on board as the newest member of our family of Superheroes. Her father, Roddy, left an indelible mark not only on wrestling, but on countless fans across the world. His spirit is alive and well within her, and the drive she has shown during her training sessions has been truly incredible to watch. WOW is honored to join Teal on her journey, as she pays tribute to Roddy’s legacy while blazing a new trail that is entirely her own.”

Piper is currently working on polishing her skills in the ring at the WOW training center in Long Beach, California with head trainer Selina Majors. Besides her wrestling work, she’s also a singer-songwriter, and she has a new album in the works that’s expected to release very soon. In 2016, she and her brother, Colt Toombs Piper, completed their father’s unfinished autobiography, Rowdy: The Roddy Piper Story.

Teal Piper put WOW and the existing WOW Superheroes on notice in her announcement promo, which you can see below. TMZ Sports also released some footage of her training in the ring, which you can also see in the embedded player below.

The new season of WOW will debut on AXS TV on Saturday, September 7. The new season will consist of 24 episodes. TV tapings will be held at the September events in Los Angeles on the 18th and 19th at the Belasco Theater. AXS TV will be filming the action. Tickets are currently available at WOWE.com.