wrestling / News
Various News: New Episodes of WOW Returning in September, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact
– WOW is heading back to AXS TV in early September. PWInsider reports that a promo on Friday night’s AXS MMA show said that Women of Wrestling will return to the network with new episodes on September 7th.
AXS TV is currently airing a replay of the show’s first season in a block with NJPW on Saturday nights, with episode two airing tonight. That episode is described as follows:
With her father physically assaulted by Tessa Blanchard, Santana Garrett vows that the Championship is now second to her personal issues with The Born Legend. Can Santana overcome this distraction as The Beast, Jungle Grrrl, and Tessa set their sights on the Championship Belt that she holds?
– Impact Wrestling has posted a video of highlights from last night’s episode:
More Trending Stories
- Enzo Amore Teases Wrestling Appearance, Says He and Kurt Angle Have a Lot in Common
- Chris Jericho Recalls His WWE Feud With Jon Moxley Being Upstaged By a Potted Plant, Ambrose Destroying His Jacket
- Tyrus’ Lewd Text Messages to Fox Nation Co-Host Revealed
- October 2 Is Most Likely Start Date For AEW’s Weekly TNT Series, Two Days Before Smackdown Debut On FOX