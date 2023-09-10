wrestling / News
Roderick Strong Advances In AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament On Collision
The AEW Grand Slam World Title eliminator tournament is one step closer to being done, as Roderick Strong advanced on Collision. Strong defeated Darby Allin after Allin had been attacked by Luchasaurus backstage before the match. During the match, the Kingdom attempted to interfere, and as AR Fox ran down to stop them, he accidentally wiped out Nick Wayne. This led to Strong avoiding the Coffin Drop and hitting End of Heartache to win.
Strong will face the winner of tonight’s main event (Samoa Joe vs. Penta El Zero M) in the finals on Wednesday’s Dynamite.
