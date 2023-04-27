wrestling / News
Roderick Strong Makes First Comment After AEW Signing, New T-Shirt Available
April 27, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Roderick Strong is now All Elite as he signed with AEW and appeared on last night’s Dynamite. In a post on Twitter, Strong commented on his return to the ring, simply saying that he’s back.
Meanwhile, AEW has released the first shirt for Strong, which you can see below.
I’m back!! [email protected]#Messiahofthebackbreaker #BMF #Endofheartache #AEW pic.twitter.com/CVqNGuu8eE
— Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) April 27, 2023
.@roderickstrong has arrived! Get his shirt that just dropped at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/RE3dkfC0ZU
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) April 27, 2023