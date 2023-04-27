wrestling / News

Roderick Strong Makes First Comment After AEW Signing, New T-Shirt Available

April 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roderick Strong AEW Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Roderick Strong is now All Elite as he signed with AEW and appeared on last night’s Dynamite. In a post on Twitter, Strong commented on his return to the ring, simply saying that he’s back.

Meanwhile, AEW has released the first shirt for Strong, which you can see below.

