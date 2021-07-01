Rodney Mack On Punching Out Fan at SWE Show, How He Got Involved With the Promotion

Rodney Mack recently went viral for knocking out a fan who tried to get physical during an SWE show, and he discussed the situation and more in a new interview. Mack went viral for for the video, which saw a fan take a shot at Charlie Haas after Haas got confrontational with another fan for shoving him during a match. Mack came in quickly and floored the guy who swung on Haas, and he talked with Wrestling Inc about it. You can check out highlights below:

On the incident: “We were just doing our thing out there. It was just instinct. I just saw something out of my peripheral vision, and I just saw Charlie and then it was just instinct. I just reacted. I have [gotten physical with a fan] quite a few times. I would guess maybe three or four different times.”

On how he got involved with SWE: “James Beard was the guy that originally contacted me, but I’ve also known Tom, through Rod Price since I actually got into the business at my first trip to Texas,” Mack said. “I met Tom and had worked with Tom Lance previously before, but James Beard reached out to me, contacted Jazz and myself and told us that he was doing the deal with Tom. Every time James does something, he always involves Jazz and myself. We jumped right on it, and the rest has been history. It’s grown tremendously. I remember the first show I was with him in Canton, I think there was only maybe 40 people. Of course, there was only room for that many, and here it is now.”

On being able to wrestle in front of fans again: “It’s a blessing. For me, it’s a dream come true because right now, I feel like I finally got my break. Myself and Charlie, we finally feel that now is the time after all this time. Now is our time to shine. It was great being able to do what we do in front of the people. There’s no other feeling. Honestly, I feel like I’m 15 years younger. I feel fresh. I’ve been working out two – three times a day. Mentally, physically, I feel great.”