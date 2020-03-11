wrestling / News
Various News: Cold Open & Preview Video for ROH 18th Anniversary, Mr. OPTV Episode 2, Sammy Guevara Releases New Vlog
March 11, 2020 | Posted by
– ROH has released a new preview video for the 18th Anniversary show that also includes the cold open. You can check out the video below. The pay-per-view event is scheduled for Friday, March 13 at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada.
– UpUpDownDown video released a new video featuring Tyler Breeze and Cesaro in Mr. OPTV. You can check out that video below.
– Sammy Guevara released his latest vlog, which you can see below.
More Trending Stories
- Impact Wrestling Gets ‘Hacked,’ Matt Hardy Tries to Assist
- Tampa Government To Discuss Fate of Major Events This Week, Likely Including WrestleMania
- Matt Hardy on How AEW Is Listening to Diehard Fans, Reveals What Role Was Considered for Him in NXT, Says The Money Will Be Greater Outside of WWE
- WWE Proxy Statement Reveals 2020 Salaries for Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon