ROH Alumnus Backstage As Producer At Impact Over Drive
November 18, 2022
A former ROH star is backstage at tonight’s Impact Over Drive working as a producer. PWInsider reports that Hunter Johnson (aka Delirious) is working backstage at the show, which is the second time Impact has brought him in for a show.
The site notes that there were plans at one point to book Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious for Over Drive, but it was never announced or set up. Our live coverage of Over Drive, which is airing on Impact! Plus, is here.
