ROH Announces More Matches For Summer Supercard, Including Main Event
July 12, 2019 | Posted by
ROH has announced the top matches for their Summer Supercard event on August 9, which will include ROH Champion Matt Taven defending his title against the returning Alex Shelley. The event happens at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto and will stream live for Honorclub members.
*ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley.
*NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. a member of Villain Enterprises to be named by Marty Scurll.
*CMLL Trios match: Caristico & Soberano Jr. & Stuka Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario & Hechicero & Templario.
