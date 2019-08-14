ROH Announces Triple Threat For TV Title Shot At Atlanta Tapings

Ring of Honor has announced a triple threat match between PJ Black, Chase Owens and LSG for a TV title shot at the upcoming ROH TV tapings in Atlanta. Here’s a press release:

PJ BLACK, CHASE OWENS, LSG BATTLE IN ATLANTA FOR ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE SHOT

Three competitors who have never had an opportunity to challenge for the ROH World Television Championship get their chance to earn a title shot, as PJ Black, Chase Owens and LSG meet in a Triple Threat Match at Saturday Night at Center Stage in Atlanta on Aug. 24.

The winner of the match will face ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor for the title at Honor for All in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 25.

Each of the three participants feel they have something to prove. Black, who has wrestled around the globe and won numerous titles, is looking to gain his first taste of ROH gold; Owens, a member of Bullet Club, would love to return to his stablemates in Japan with his first major championship; and LSG, who has had success in the tag team division with Shaheem Ali as Coast 2 Coast, wants to show what he can do in singles competition.

Which of these talented, hungry athletes will earn the right to face Taylor for the title in Nashville? Join us live in Atlanta or streaming on HonorClub to find out!

ROH PRESENTS SATURDAY NIGHT AT CENTER STAGE

(INTERNATIONAL TV TAPING)

SATURDAY, AUG. 24, 6 P.M. EASTERN

CENTER STAGE

374 WEST PEACHTREE ST. NORTHWEST

ATLANTA, GA 30309

ALREADY SIGNED:

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. BANDIDO

VILLAIN ENTERPRISES’ PCO & BRODY KING vs. LIFEBLOOD’S MARK HASKINS & TRACY WILLIAMS

TRIPLE THREAT FOR ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE SHOT

PJ BLACK vs. CHASE OWENS vs. LSG

SIGNED TO APPEAR:

ROH WORLD CHAMPION MATT TAVEN

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SHANE TAYLOR WOH WORLD CHAMPION KELLY KLEIN

JAY LETHAL

RUSH

JEFF COBB

DALTON CASTLE

KENNY KING

THE ALLURE

MARIA MANIC

SILAS YOUNG

THE KINGDOM

THE BOUNCERS

SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY

OKUMURA (CMLL)

FELINO (CMLL)

RHETT TITUS

JOSH WOODS

SUMIE SAKAI

JENNY ROSE