ROH COO Joe Koff Discusses Jay Lethal’s Last Minute Return at Final Battle

– ROH COO Joe Koff appeared on the ROHStrong Podcast this week, and he discussed Jay Lethal making a last-minute return to Ring of Honor at Final Battle earlier this month. After getting his release from ROH and signing with AEW, Lethal made served as a last-minute replacement in the main event for Final Battle after reigning champion Bandido was forced to withdraw after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Joe Koff said he was not involved in the decision process for Lethal’s return. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“No. As much as this might be surprising, and it really shouldn’t be because it’s been the same way, they called and told me that’s what they did. I trust my people to make the right decisions for the organization because they feel about the organization as I do. When I heard it, I smiled, like I’m sure many fans did, and I said, ‘That’s fantastic. I’m happy to hear that. How fitting, how nice, how right,’ but no, I had nothing to do with it. I didn’t even know. They told me.”

Jonathan Gresham defeated Jay Lethal via submission in the main event at Final Battle 2021. Lethal is currently signed to AEW. Following Final Battle, ROH is currently on an extended hiatus as the company looks to pivot and find a new business strategy. ROH is planning to return to action later this April during WrestleMania Week.