ROH Hypes Talent Appearances At Impact Hard To Kill

Ring of Honor is hyping up the ROH invasion of Impact that went down at Hard to Kill over the weekend. As noted, the group of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent and PCO attacked at the PPV, with Maria Kanellis-Bennett showing up with them afterward.

ROH posted an article on their website covering the invasion, as well as Jonathan Gresham’s ROH World Championship defense at the show. You can see the announcement below: