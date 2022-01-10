wrestling / News
ROH Hypes Talent Appearances At Impact Hard To Kill
Ring of Honor is hyping up the ROH invasion of Impact that went down at Hard to Kill over the weekend. As noted, the group of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent and PCO attacked at the PPV, with Maria Kanellis-Bennett showing up with them afterward.
ROH posted an article on their website covering the invasion, as well as Jonathan Gresham’s ROH World Championship defense at the show. You can see the announcement below:
ROH MAKES HUGE IMPACT AT HARD TO KILL PAY-PER-VIEW
Jonathan Gresham was invited by Impact Wrestling to defend his original ROH World Championship at the company’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view this past Saturday in Dallas, but ROH ended up having even more of a presence on the show.
A group of ROH stars showed up uninvited and wreaked havoc.
After the team of Heath, Rhino, Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Eddie Edwards won the Hardcore War match, The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett), Vincent and PCO stormed the ring and laid them out with a brutal assault.
Maria Kanellis-Bennett entered the ring and stood triumphant with the ROH group.
What was the reason for the attack? Why are bitter rivals Taven and Vincent suddenly aligned? There are more questions than answers at this point.
@ringofhonor has stormed the ring at #HardToKill! pic.twitter.com/Upr9IJz4Ue
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 9, 2022
Earlier in the show, Gresham successfully defended his title against former TNA World Champion Chris Sabin in an outstanding match contested under Pure rules.
https://twitter.com/IMPACTWRESTLING/status/1480328534367244291
