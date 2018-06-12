ROH to Make Madison Square Garden Debut in 2019

Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley revealed in an interview with The Baltimore Business Journal that Ring of Honor has secured a date with Madison Square Garden. The Garden has been reaching out to other wrestling companies since WWE has not been running at the venue consistently, choosing instead to run the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Madison Square Garden got aggressive following WWE revealing that they would not be getting any events during WrestleManias 34 weekend. The speculation is that ROH could run the Garden over WrestleMania weekend. AAA in Mexico has also secured a date for The Garden in September.