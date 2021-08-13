ROH News: Former WWE Talent Teased For Death Before Dishonor, Rey Horus On Next Week’s Podcast

– ROH is teasing the arrival of some ex-WWE stars for next month’s Death Before Dishonor PPV. Kevin Eck’s latest column on ROH’s official site noted that ”

I’m hearing that some talented wrestlers who were recently released from another organization could be appearing at Death Before Dishonor. Let the speculation commence.”

Death Before Dishonor takes place on September 12th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the on-sale date will be announced soon.

– The column also noted that Rey Horus will be the guest on Monday’s episode of the ROH Strong Podcast. Ecks wrote: