ROH News: Former WWE Talent Teased For Death Before Dishonor, Rey Horus On Next Week’s Podcast
– ROH is teasing the arrival of some ex-WWE stars for next month’s Death Before Dishonor PPV. Kevin Eck’s latest column on ROH’s official site noted that ”
I’m hearing that some talented wrestlers who were recently released from another organization could be appearing at Death Before Dishonor. Let the speculation commence.”
Death Before Dishonor takes place on September 12th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the on-sale date will be announced soon.
– The column also noted that Rey Horus will be the guest on Monday’s episode of the ROH Strong Podcast. Ecks wrote:
“Horus talked about his close friend Bandido winning the ROH World Title; La Faccion Ingobernable unmasking him and Bandido on ROH TV last weekend; his storied history with Demonic Flamita and their no-disqualification match on ROH TV the weekend of Aug. 21; being trained by Rey Mysterio Sr. and wrestling as El Hijo de Rey Mysterio (Son of Rey Mysterio); getting to wrestle alongside his childhood idol, Rey Mysterio Jr.; winning the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team title in his second match in ROH, and much more.”