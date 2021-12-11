ROH News: Impact Wrestling Stars in Baltimore for ROH Final Battle, EC3 Was Scheduled At One Point, Former NXT Wrestler Also In Town

Fightful Select reports that several wrestlers from Impact Wrestling are in Baltimore near the location of this year’s ROH Final Battle event.

Deonna Purrazzo is currently expected to be used in some fashion tonight. Jordynne Grace is also in Baltimore, but it’s unknown if she’s going to appear on the show. She’s married to Jonathan Gresham.

The former Wesley Blake is also in Baltimore and there were plans for an appearance at some point.

At one point, EC3 was planned for the show.