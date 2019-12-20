wrestling / News
ROH News: Storyline Reason For Bully Ray Attacking Maria Manic, ROH To Use Crowbar and Rey Horus More, Dragon Lee’s First Title Defense Next Month
– A report from Kevin Eck on ROHWrestling.com states that the reason Bully Ray attacked Maria Manic at ROH Final Battle Fallout was because she tried to put someone through a table in “his house.” The event happened at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
PWInsider adds that the storyline is in place to get Manic over as a “badass” for when she eventually defeats Bully.
For nearly six months, “The Maneater” Maria Manic destroyed everyone in her path, but Sunday night at #FinalBattleFallout, she was the one left lying as @bullyray5150 ambushed & chokeslammed her through a table.
Read more: https://t.co/WulEod6nHx pic.twitter.com/l1kmppjg61
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 18, 2019
– There has been talk of using Crowbar and Rey Horus more in the future.
– Dragon Lee will defend the ROH TV title for the first time on January 11 at Center Stage in Atlanta. The show is called “ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage.”
