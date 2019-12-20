wrestling / News

ROH News: Storyline Reason For Bully Ray Attacking Maria Manic, ROH To Use Crowbar and Rey Horus More, Dragon Lee’s First Title Defense Next Month

December 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bully Ray ROH

– A report from Kevin Eck on ROHWrestling.com states that the reason Bully Ray attacked Maria Manic at ROH Final Battle Fallout was because she tried to put someone through a table in “his house.” The event happened at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

PWInsider adds that the storyline is in place to get Manic over as a “badass” for when she eventually defeats Bully.

– There has been talk of using Crowbar and Rey Horus more in the future.

– Dragon Lee will defend the ROH TV title for the first time on January 11 at Center Stage in Atlanta. The show is called “ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage.”

