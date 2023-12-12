wrestling / News

ROH News: Tony Khan Set for Final Battle Media Call, Dax Harwood on the Fight to Honor Jay Briscoe at Final Battle

December 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider, Tony Khan will be taking part in a media call for this week’s Final Battle event. The pay-per-view card is set for Friday, December 15 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will be broadcast live on PPV.

– FTR’s Dax Harwood spoke in a video about his tribute match tot he late Jay Briscoe at this friday’s ROH Final Battle. FTR will be teaming with Mark Briscoe against Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli in fight to honor Jay Briscoe.

