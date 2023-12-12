– PWInsider, Tony Khan will be taking part in a media call for this week’s Final Battle event. The pay-per-view card is set for Friday, December 15 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will be broadcast live on PPV.

– FTR’s Dax Harwood spoke in a video about his tribute match tot he late Jay Briscoe at this friday’s ROH Final Battle. FTR will be teaming with Mark Briscoe against Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli in fight to honor Jay Briscoe.