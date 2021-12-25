ROH News: Weekend TV Preview, EC3 Strong for ROHStrong Podcast, YouTube Programming Notes

– Here’s the lineup for this weekend’s episode of ROH TV, featuring Rok-C defending her ROH Women’s World title:

* ROH Women’s World Title Match: Rok-C (c) vs. Holidead

* 12 Man Christmas Surprise Tag Team Bout: Team Josh Woods vs. Team Brian Johnson. Team members will be chosen at random.

– Kevin Eck announced that EC3 is the guest for the nest episode of the ROHStrong Podcast. The new episode arrives on Monday, December 27.

– There will be a Women’s Division Marathon with the best women’s division matches of the year on ROH’s YouTube channel on December 30. Also, the next episode of ROH Week By Week will be a season finale, with host Quinn McKay presenting her favorite moments of 2021. The new episode debuts on Tuesday at 1:00 pm ET on YouTube.