ROH Reportedly Got Offers For TV Deals That Didn’t End Up Happening

Ring of Honor reportedly received offers for a possible TV deal that didn’t end up working out. The Tony Khan-owned promotion has been without a traditional television deal since before the pandemic and Khan has spoken about his desire to see the show get on TV, and Fightful Select reports that there have been discussions about a TV deal including one with TruTV that didn’t come to pass.

The outlet reports that Tony Khan has always had a specific goal and terms that he thought a ROH TV deal was worth. Sources close to Warner Bros. Discovery tell the site that there were discussions about ROH airing on TruTV and while the two sides were not quite able to make a deal, AEW was open to running a Dynamite replay in the slot. That did end up happening with Dynamite beginning to air on Friday nights at 10 PM ET on the network in January.

There has been interest from a numbers of potential broadcast homes for ROH, but there’s never been an indication from sources that a deal was very close.