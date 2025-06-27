ROH On HonorClub Results 6.26.25: World Title Match, More

This week’s ROH On HonorClub was Global Wars Mexico, and the results are now online. You can see the full results from the Mexico City show, which aired on HonorClub, below per PWInsider:

* Thunder Rosa & Persephone def. Athena & Red Velvet

* ROH World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Nick Wayne fought Titán Ended to a time limit draw

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido def. Máscara Dorada

* Rocky Romero and Konosuke Takeshita appeared in a segment where Takeshita challenged Bandido to put the ROH World Championship on the line at Supercard of Honor.

* Top Flight and Leila Grey had a segment where Grey tried to get the team hyped for their match against The Infantry, a #1 Contender’s match for the ROH World Tag Team Championships, next week.

* Non-Title Match: Blue Panther def. Lee Moriarty. Shane Taylor Promotions attacked Panther after the match and Bryan Danielson came out and brought out assistance to clear the ring. Danielson hit the Busaiku Knee on Taylor and a ROH Pure Championship match between Moriarty and Panther was made official for Supercard of Honor.

