ROH Paid Sledge Through Pandemic Even Though He Hadn’t Debuted

Fightful Select recently spoke with Sledge about signing with ROH, and he said that he signed before the COVID-19 pandemic happened. He added that ROH paid him all the way through the pandemic even though he hadn’t debuted yet. He re-signed after a year and “spoke highly” of the negotiation process.

Sledge, who wrestled Eli Drake for Impact Wrestling in 2018, noted that he was surprised he wasn’t signed then. He said he got a deal with ROH after taking part in a tryout. He said that he asked Steve Austin for advice after appearing on his podcast and Austin told him to “leave no doubt.”