ROH Previews Rey Horus Challenging Dragon Lee for TV Title (Video)

January 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– ROH released a new preview video for Rey Horus facing Dragon Lee for the ROH TV title on this weekend’s episode of ROH TV. You can check out that video below. Also set for the show, Rhett Titus will face Flip Gordon in a Pure Wrestling Rules match.

